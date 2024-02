Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been winning hearts with her acting skills. She has managed to strike the right chord among audiences with her performances in several shows and films. Did you know, that Mahira is a big fan of Bollywood actress Madhubala. Her list of admirers also includes Guru Dutt, Meena Kumari and Rekha. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Mahira Khan backs out of a Netflix project amidst pregnany rumours? Pakistani actress BREAKS SILENCE

Mahira seems to be a big fan of Bollywood. Well, a video of Mahira has been going viral wherein she revealed her favorite character from Mughal-E-Azam. Mahira said that she likes Anarkali's character which was essayed by Madhubala. Mahira even recreated Madhubala's iconic scene and left everyone in awe with her performance. One user wrote, 'Queen of world ❤️ Queen of hearts ❤️ puri duniya ki sabse jyada khubsurat actress hai', while another said, 'Mughal e Azam popular Madhubala ki wajah se hai'. Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is expecting her first child with husband Salim Karim?

Mahira has been part of several Pakistani films and shows including Bol, Bin Roye, and Manto, among others. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. The Humsafar actress got married to her long-time boyfriend, Salim Karim. She was earlier married to Ali Askari in 2007 and the two have a son. Mahira andf Ali parted ways in 2015. Also Read - Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's THIS family member recommended Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's name for Raees?

There were reports that Mahira has stepped away from Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo due to her pregnancy. But, the diva dismissed the rumours and confirmed that she has not left the Netflix series.