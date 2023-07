Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch recently made some shocking statements regarding Shah Rukh Khan. According to Mahnoor, Shah Rukh was neither conventionally handsome nor did he possess exceptional acting skills, that his sea of admirers credit him for. Mahnoor, who has worked in several Pakistani films and TV shows, also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity was due to his ability to market himself well, in the public. As is evident, Mahnoor’s remarks did not sit well with SRK fans, who lashed out at the actress for speaking ill of the Bollywood superstar.

Mahnoor Baloch calls Shah Rukh Khan not conventionally handsome

In an interview with a Pakistani talk show Had Kardi, Mahnoor Baloch, quite candidly, shared her thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan. She shared that SRK has a strong “personality and aura.” He carries himself well, and that's why it makes him look good. “Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good.”

Mahnoor Baloch calls Shah Rukh Khan a bad actor

Mahnoor Baloch did not only stop at that. Offending Shah Rukh Khan fans further, she went on to voice her opinions on the actor’s acting chops. She said, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself.” The Pakistani actress admitted that although most of Shah Rukh Khan's fans might disagree with her, she would stand by her statement regardless.

Shah Rukh Khan fans slam Mahnoor Baloch

Soon after Samaa TV dropped the interview on YouTube, die-hard SRK fans were quick to slam Mahnoor Baloch in the comments. While one user pointed out, “I think she is trying to gain popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh. He is better and way more successful than you. He would never give this kind of remark to anyone, so he is also a better person than you,” another quipped "You and your opinion don't even matter." Others criticised Mahnoor Baloch's claims as “rubbish” and hailed Shah Rukh Khan to be the “the king of expressions."

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming projects

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is geared up for two back-to-back releases this year, after Pathaan. He will next be seen in Atlee’s action adventure Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.