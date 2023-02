Javed Akhtar had been to Pakistan and since the time he has been in the neighbouring country, he has been creating news everywhere. The lyricist reportedly took a dig at Pakistan while he was speaking about the ghastly Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack that took place at the Taj Hotel and at many different places in Mumbai. His statement did not gel well with a lot of people from the Pakistani entertainment industry. One of the actresses Saboor Aly slammed the lyricist for his remark on Pakistan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar dismisses Kangana Ranaut's praise for his comment in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor finalised for Sourav Ganguly biopic and more

She mentioned in her post that those who do not know to respect themselves cannot be respected by anyone else. Saboor in her post also mentioned that she agrees that there have been no boundaries for art but for one's self-respect and worth boundaries should be drawn. She also felt insulted and revealed that one comes to another person's house and disrespects. In her post, Saboor also mentioned that the people of her country have big hearts. Saboor also revealed that literate people who are talented as well do not respect the talent of others.

Here, take a look at Saboor Aly slamming Javed Akhtar:



Saboor is of the belief that Javed has passed alleged anti-Pakistan derogatory comments. Calling it an act of shame, Saboor also said that someone has insulted your own nation, soil and you are celebrating him with joy. In Urdu she also mentioned that there have been many artists in Pakistan who did not have the money and ended their lives as they could not afford healthcare facilities.

For the unversed Javed spoke about how the terrorists responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks are still roaming freely in Pakistan. His statement was appreciated by Bollywood actress , but many other artists like Saboor, Shaan Shahid and Anoushey Ashraf have been disappointed with the same. What do you think about the same?