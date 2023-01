Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was making headlines after his picture went viral with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan and the speculations led to that they are in a relationship. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan too claimed that Aryan Khan is in a relationship with Sadia Khan and got massively slammed for the same. And now after all the speculations, Sadia Khan has finally reacted to the rumours of her relationship with the superstar's son in her recent interview reportedly. Also Read - Not Nora Fatehi, Aryan Khan is dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan; KRK makes shocking claims

Some ppl are really big time Lukkhas. They are saying that why did I post Aryan photo with Pakistani actress? First thing, Pakistani actress posted that photo on social media. 2nd thing, what’s wrong if Aryan is having Pakistani girlfriend. So many Pakistani are having Indian GF. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 8, 2023

As per reports who talked to UAE City she said," It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news". Said seven happened to speak about the viral picture and is that they met casually at a New Year Party and Allen to each other and just clicked pictures just like others. She even called him a sweet and very well-mannered guy. Well, like father like son.

Aryan Khan was even alleged of dating Bollywood hottie and as bizarre as it could get both the actor and the budding writer and filmmaker chose to ignore the speculation as it led to nothing. Aryan and Nora Fatehi's picture from the party too went viral and to no one surprise it sparked their dating rumours not only this, the internet even involved Ananya Panday in this and strongly mocked her as on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, The Liger actress had confessed of having a crush on him. Before Ananya made her Bollywood debut there were speculations of the young couple being in a relationship, but they are always friends and nothing more ever.