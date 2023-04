Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses from Pakistan. She got a chance to make her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film, Mom, co-starring Sridevi as her mother. Right after Sajal's debut in Bollywood, the tensions between the two countries widened and Pakistani actors were banned from featuring in Hindi films. Sajal Aly, in a recent interview, has opened up on working in Bollywood, the love she got while working in the country and Sridevi. Sajal remembers the late actress and her fond memories with her. Also Read - Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and more Pakistani celebs who worked in Bollywood films and won Indian fans over

Sajal Aly fondly remembers Sridevi

Everyone loved Sajal Aly and Sridevi's on-screen bond in Mom. Sajal is also in touch with Janhvi Kapoor, who she met while she and Sridevi were filming Mom. Sajal shares that she was very close to Sridevi and feels the veteran actress left us all too soon. Sridevi passed away in 2018, in unforeseen circumstances. Sajal says that it's unfortunate that the artists have to suffer because of the political tensions between the two countries. She says that Sridevi was very close to her and that they did not just share a work relationship with each other. Sajal recalls Sridevi meeting her mother when they came to India. Before Mom was released, her mother passed away. And a couple of months later, Sridevi also passed away. Sajal recalls how they would talk for hours on phone and the seasoned actress would guide her just like a mother would. "I really miss her," Sajal tells the online entertainment portal.

Sajal Aly expresses a desire to work in India again

Sajal Aly has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for opening up on her bond with Sridevi. Sajal is going to be seen in What's Love Got to Do with It? which also stars Shabana Azmi. The Shekhar Kapoor directorial is Sajal's first film and she got chatty with an Indian news portal. Sajal has expressed her desire to work in an Indian movie however, she is not sure when that will happen. Sajal says that she has been talking about working in India for a long time. The actress feels that politics should come between art and artists. "I hope yeh deewar jo India aur Pakistan ke beech mein hai khatam ho," she tells, reports Hindustan Times.