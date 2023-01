Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed's interview is right now going VIRAL after she claimed that Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan got scared by the way they were treated in Bollywood. Fawad and Mahira made their entry into Bollywood with first like Khoobsurat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees respectively. But after the Pulwama attack, the Indian government banned all Pakistani artists in India and they had to make a sudden exit from India and all the lines of the film fell flat. There was a huge loss that many producers and filmmakers a to face in India too. And now Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed in her interview with Brut reportedly spoke about the brunt Fawad and Mahira faced and how they might never think of making acne back in Hindi films. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nisha Rawal reveals son Kavish is seeing a behaviour therapist, Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed wrap up work on their new series and more

Watch the video of Sanam Saeed expressing her disappointment over Muslims portrayal in Indian films

Talking bout Fawad Khan and , received a lot of love and acknowledgement from the industry as well as the fans in India, the girls were smitten with Fawad's looks and never shied away from having it with the actor. If the ban wouldn't have happened he had all the potential become a big star in Bollywood.

actress even questioned why mixing art with politics, acclaimed that they are all over with at happened to them six years back. This interview with Sanam Saeed is receiving mixed responses, while many feel teh access is right and others are slamming her for making bold comments. Sanam even expressed her disappointment about showing Muslims in a very stereotypical manner in Hindi films. Reportedly Sanam was also upset with the portrayal of Pakistanis in 's URI: The Surgical Stroke which was a massive hit in India a made Vicky the national poster boy.