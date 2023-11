We are all super excited about India Vs Australia world cup final match. We cannot wait to see India lifting the world cup again. The team has been playing very well and did not loose one match in the world cup. India has won all the 10 matches it played. The last semi finale win was the most loved match. It was a tough competition but India has shown the strength of its bowling and batting both. The team is looking amazing and we will play the finals with Australia. The semi finale win was a huge Diwali gift for all Indians and everyone was praising the players. Celebrities, politicians and everyone else only had love to shower on the Indian team. Also Read - World Cup, India Vs Australia: Ex Aus cricketer Brett Lee is a fan of THIS Bollywood actress; is it Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif?

But, there was someone who was not happy with the win. India and Pakistan's rivalry has been going on since ages. The hatred between the countries is still there even if many try to blur the line between the countries. We have so many films made talking about India and Pakistan unity but nothing has happened yet. Some people still carry hatred in their hearts. Also Read - Awww! Anushka Sharma cannot stop laughing while she gushes over her 'cutie' pie husband Virat Kohli – watch video

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari spreads negativity about India

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari is someone who still hates India. She also has shown her hatred many times in her tweets. After India's win against New Zealand, we saw her tweet which was full of jealousy and hatred. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her negative thoughts on the India Vs New Zealand match. Also Read - [PIC] Virat Kohli makes Anushka Sharma a ‘happy girl’ and we’ve got an adorable proof of it

She wrote, "I just can’t digest the fact Indian team has reached the world cup final again. Why this bloody country is ahead of us in everything."

Take a look at Sehar Shinwari's tweet:

I just can't digest the fact Indian team has reached world cup final again. Why this bloody country is ahead of us in everything ? — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 15, 2023

Netizens troll Sehar Shinwari

After she shared the tweet, she was brutally trolled by everyone for spreading hate. A user wrote, "Zeher khaa le, sab digest ho Jaayega #PKMKBForever" Another user wrote, "To understand such things, it requires a healthy brain."

She has also shared another tweet where she wrote that the Australia or South Africa should win the world cup and not India. This tweet was before the Australia Vs South Africa match.