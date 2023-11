Pakistani former cricketer Abdul Razzaq is right now facing massive backlash for his disrespectful comment on Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over justifying the bad performance of the Pakistani team in the current ongoing World Cup match. The cricketer is being strongly slammed for his orthodox thinking and is getting lambasted for his extremely disrespectful statement on Aishwarya, where her fans are demanding a public apology, and indeed, the cricketer should realise the blunder he made. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - The Archies: Agastya Nanda gets a shoutout from Abhishek Bachchan; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans express displeasure

“…if you wish to marry Aishwarya Rai and expect a kid with morals, it can never happen..” ? But Sadak Chap #AbdulRazzaq ko kon batayega he can’t even qualify to be #AishwaryaRai ‘s toilet cleaner. ?? pic.twitter.com/Gjn2MKHrl5 — Sann (@san_x_m) November 14, 2023

In his recent press conference, Abdul Razzaq said," Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain, and it gave me confidence to perform better. Everyone over here is talking about the intention and Pakistan’s team. Actually, we don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen." Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ranveer Singh: Top 10 Indian actors who lent voice to international movies and shows

This is the mentality of our cricketers. Shame on you #AbdulRazzaq for commenting on #AishwaryaRai

Shameful example given by #AbdulRazzak pic.twitter.com/iENn1H6DWV — Arzoo Kazmi|आरज़ू काज़मी | آرزو کاظمی | ??✒️?? (@Arzookazmi30) November 14, 2023

& other Pakistani players cheering for this statement ? You promised can't even qualify to even stand like bhikari infront of their house pic.twitter.com/CFuQHn6FQB — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 14, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are extremely miffed with the ex-Pakistani cricketer and are asking him his ‘aukat’ to even take the name of the actress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, and hence taking her name would grab a lot of attention for Abdul Razzaq, as he gets alleged to see publicity for the name of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Also Read - Did Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greet one another at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Here's a fact check