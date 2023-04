and gossip with cricketers are like an endless saga. As we know, the whole drama around Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela got a lot of media space. The whole thing started after she hinted that they could have been friends at one point of time. He dismissed her as an attention seeker in a cryptic note. Another player with whom Urvashi Rautela is friendly is Pakistani player Naseem Shah. She also congratulated him on his appointment as honorary DSP by Pakstan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Urvashi Rautela also wished him on his birthday. He thanked her politely. Cricket fans had a swell time leaving funny comments below the posts. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela glows in metallic corset top alongside American singer Jason Derulo, fans call it — 'bad fit’ [Watch Video]

URVASHI RAUTELA IN VIRAL VIDEO OF NASEEM SHAH

Now, a viral video is doing the rounds where we can Naseem Shah at a press conference. He was asked about his marriage plans. In a joking manner, he said maybe he would marry if some girl was ready for the nuptials. It has been edited in a manner that it looks like he is being asked if he will get married to Urvashi Rautela. Naseem Shah is one of the handsomest players from Pakistan. Urvashi Rautela had seen him playing in Dubai.

NETIZENS REACT WITH ANGER AND HILARITY

Pakistani cricket fans were upset seeing how Naseem Shah was kind of framed in the matter. They said there was no need to spread an edited video in this manner. Other started trolling him. A fan commented, "He answered to another question about the Dulhaan thing and you guys edited that clip with this and put all together to make it viral," while another one stated, "I'm sure the marriage question was not about Urvashi,there are two sperate question and you choose to edit that and make it looks like he is ready to marry Urvashi just to create some ruckus."

TAKE A LOOK AT NASEEM SHAH'S VIDEO BELOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

RISHABH PANT DRAGGED IN BY MISCHIEF MAKERS

Funnily, some people also dragged in Rishabh Pant. He is now in Mumbai recovering from a bad accident that left him hospitalized for days on end. Urvashi Rautela had wished him a speedy recovery. She had said that he was the pride of the nation.

We can see that the whole edited video had potential to create more drama. Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest celebs in India.