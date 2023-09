Pakistani entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema’s old video was creating a huge stir on the internet, where she expressed her disappointment at the constant comparison with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan due to her being her lookalike. And now, after the video went viral on the internet, Kanwal Cheema has strongly reacted to the criticism of being called a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and corrected herself by mentioning that she never said that she dislikes Aishwarya Rai but doesn’t like the comparison. "I never said I don't like Aishwarya, in fact, I'm a fan! I just said I don't like being compared with her. She is a highly accomplished lady and it's not fair to her to compare her with anybody either. I would rather be the best version of myself than be a copy of someone else." Also Read - Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put a condition to change Salman Khan as Bajirao to play Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film?

Kanwal Cheema even called herself an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan and said how much she admires her achievements. Also Read - This Pakistani entrepreneur hates being called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike, faces backlash

Watch the video of Kanwal Cheema ignoring the question of being a doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by waqar and ashiVLOGs (@waqar_and_ashivlogs)

Kanwal Cheema even insisted that she believes in uplifting other women and in women's empowerment and doesn't like to indulge in the negativity around her. We indeed admire Kanwal Cheema's latest take. Also Read - Teacher’s Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebrities who had a crush on their teachers

"Please don't reduce women down to their looks only - because we are so much more than what we look like. Also, we are all unique and have our own identities. Aishwarya Rai is a highly accomplished, beautiful, and unique person. She does not need to be compared with anyone. I also want to be known for mv tech platform and app, "My Impact Meter", that brings transparency and simplicity to charity to systematically alleviate poverty, not as a copy of Aishwarya Rai. Please, let's elevate this discussion! "Kanwal Cheema"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved and celebrated actress in B Town.