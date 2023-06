and starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is all set to hit theatres on June 29. The film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by , is a musical romantic drama that got its title from the names of the lead characters. The fans of Kartik Aaryan are in for a treat as their favourite star is back on the screen in a romantic role. According to reports, the music is considered one of the biggest highlights of the film, and the makers have already launched three back-to-back songs, with two more blasts in the coming days. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni out: Fans love the grand setting, call Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani jodi 'Lajawab'

Pasoori remake in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Now, sources have revealed that Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala have planned to recreate the hit song ‘Pasoori’, for Satyaprem Ki Katha. According to reports, the shoot has been planned for the next few days and will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up, and the team is all eared up to release their final efforts in the releasing week. The song Pasoori is considered extremely popular in the digital world, and the team is hoping that it will recreate the same magic. Also Read - KRK calls Varun Dhawan a flop star compared to Kartik Aaryan due to THIS strong reason

Netizens react to the Pasoori remake

As soon as the news of the song being remade surfaced, people on social media had diverse reactions. One of the users tweeted, "I really hope this #Pasoori recreation from #SatyaPremKiKatha is not true. So far the album is unique & original. One remake song will tarnish the image of the entire album! Please @NGEMovies - do not use the song!" Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Arjun Aneja shares a fake casting encounter; says, 'He Asked Me To...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Another user said, "As a devoted pasoori fan who listens to it religiously, there's noway I can bear a remake!"

Despite the backlash, there were some people who supported the move as well. One user tweeted, "Kartik's all-remake songs have been blockbusters." I don't think there is an issue if he or the makers are remaking Pasoori. It should be just good."