Pakistani star Fawad Khan admits to missing Bollywood, says 'I am still in touch with friends from India'

He even added, "I miss seeing them and I miss Bombay. I think it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities I’ve been to. I’ve had a lovely experience.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; Brahmastra release date out; Urfi Javed again trolled and more
Fawad indeed had become the next big thing in Bollywood, in fact, there were so many projects that were scrapped due to the ban. There were reports that he would a prominent part of Sanjay Lelelea Bhansali's Padmavat that later went to Shahid Kapoor. eh was also supposed to do a film opposite Deepika Padukone. However, it's never too late. The actor still manages to make his fans go weak at the knees. Also Read - After mother Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; shares health update
Fawad 's next on Zee 5 is yet to be titled, but here's what the actor's role will be in the show, " Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.”
How excited are you for the actor's comebcak? Drop your comments in the box below.