Pakistani star Fawad Khan admits to missing Bollywood, says 'I am still in touch with friends from India'

Fawad Khan was one of the most loved actors in India as well. His last stint was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil directed by Karan Johar. And ever since there has been a ban on Pakistani artists working in India due to the Pulwama attack. After 5 years Fawad Khan will be back on the screens. He will be seen on a Zee 5 show.