Wahaj Ali and Yuma Zaidi delivered one of the blockbuster Pakistani Drama Tere Bin this year. The show was not just popular in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh and various other countries. Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumnz Zaidi as Meerab made home in everyone's hearts. And now, it seems, they are returning again. Well, fans of the show are hoping as today is the day! Um, in case you don't know, a big announcement about Tere Bin 2 is coming your way!

Tere Bin 2 official announcement to drop today

Well, a couple of weeks ago, the maker of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin, Abdullah Kadwani had announced on his official X handle. He left Tere Bin fans eagerly anticipating this day, that is 29th December 2023. An official announcement of Tere Bin 2 is dropping today. He claimed that it is going to be fantastic and has promised the audience and fans that they are going to love it. He tagged Asad Qureshi and the Geo team along with 7th Sky Entertainment for the same.

Watch this video on TV shows banned in Pakistan:

Tere Bin 2 trends in full power on X as Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi fans await an official announcement

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set the screens on fire with their chemistry in Tere Bin. Their angsty romance was loved in the family drama. Though Tere Bin wasn't without its criticisms, the lead couple's acting chops and the twists and turns throughout the series kept the audience hooked. Not the forget the impeccable performances by other cast members such as Bushra Ansari, Sabeena Farooq, Sohail Sameer, Farhan Ally Agha and more. Tere Bin fans have not forgotten the announcement made weeks ago and are trending Tere Bin 2 and asking Kadwani for updates. They are expecting him to deliver his promise. Have a look at the reactions here:

Exciting news for fans of "Tere Bin"! The highly anticipated announcement of "Tere Bin Season 2" is set for Friday December 29, 2023.. Get ready for more heartwarming moments .. Mark your calendars for this eagerly awaited revelation. InshALLAH, it's going to be fantastic & I… — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) November 10, 2023

Waiting patiently for #terebin2 announcement — Thanos⁷ ||SHAMMI SUPREMACY ?? (@myohmycabello2) December 29, 2023

Zaalimoooo meri neendein, mera chein barbaad karke ek basic sa collab post milega ?? #TereBin2 pic.twitter.com/usADyFUmKg — brown town ☕️ (@browntownxxxx) December 29, 2023

3:36pm pe announcement ki announcement ayi thi aur 4:26 pe sun mere phephray ki announcement ayi thi to ab 8pm pe kyu??

Kaddu uncle we Need Answer?#TereBin2 #YumHaj #TereBin — PinchOfSalt|?? (@kuchnhi_) December 29, 2023

Imagine kaddu uncle was playing us and the announcement is that there is no terebin 2 @KadwaniOfficial#TereBin2 #YumnaZaidi #WahajAli — Dia (@dia_khan82107) December 29, 2023

PANCHODOOO 8 pm ??? Poori raat barbaad karke ab mere 7 am pe post karna hai??? #TereBin #TereBin2 — brown town ☕️ (@browntownxxxx) December 29, 2023

We are gonna get hot ammi abbu pics ?#TereBin2 #YumHaj — ?... (@_thatMoodyKid) December 29, 2023

@KadwaniOfficial right now : kya hoti hai bewafayi tujhe karke dikha dunga?#TereBin2 — hadiyaaaaaaa (@hadiya54) December 29, 2023

Guys wait for evening. Sham ko aik grand party hogi #TereBin ki success party aur uss k baad announcement hogi.. (Wait n watch) ?? Source:Trust me bro #YumnaZaidi #TereBin #TereBin2 #Yumhaj — Aisha Yum???? (@AishaFa22078338) December 29, 2023

Guys the news on the 29 is not terebin2 it is Yumhaj ki shaddi trust me #Terebin2 #YumnaZaidi #WahajAli #Meerasim — Dia (@dia_khan82107) December 29, 2023

What happened? Any news on #TereBin2 ? Where is Kaddu Uncle? Koi kuch toh batao yaar ?…. — Rumaisa Rahman (@rumi_rah1) December 29, 2023

While signing off as Meerab from Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi had penned a thank you note for everyone on behalf of herself and Wahaj. She thanked Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for their vision, belief in the project and their tireless efforts in bringing the project to life. She thanked Seraj Ul Haq and Marie Khan for their guidance, encouragement and support.