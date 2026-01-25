Palaash Muchhal REMOVES posts of Smriti Mandhana from Instagram amid fresh…

Palaash Muchhal has deleted all the posts of Smriti Mandhana from the social media platform, Instagram. This move came after fresh cheating allegations.

Singer and music composer Palaash Muchhal, who has been making headlines for being caught red-handed cheating on the wedding day, removed all posts related to Smriti Mandhana. Amid the allegations, the composer denied the speculations, but the deletion of posts related to Smriti fueled the breakup further. Social media users are quick to notice the change Palaash’s Instagram feed. It was once filled with affectionate pictures of Smriti, birthday wishes and celebrating the win of the Indian cricketer.

Smriti Mandhana on breaking up with Palaash Muchhal

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana shared a post revealing the breaking up of marriage with Palaash. While sharing an Instagram story, the cricketer wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Cheating allegations against Palaash Muchhal

Recently, Smriti’s childhood friend Vidnyan Mane made fresh allegations. He told Hindustan Times, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

Later, Palaash clarified his stance and wrote on Instagram story, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation.”

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding controversy

Notably, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal were about to get married on November 23, 2025. They announced their marriage with a playful dance video. Later, Palaash also shared pictures and videos of proposing Smriti. The pictures and videos from the wedding celebrations were widely going viral on social media. But fate had some other plans as on the day of the wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s father was hospitalised. Later, it was reported that Palaash was also hospitalised. Month later, Smriti clarified that wedding has been called off.

