Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been making news ever since she was caught on that dinner date. The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been linked to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vedang Raina. Palak Tiwari was asked recently about Ibrahim Ali Khan by host Siddharth Kannan. She said that he and she were more like acquaintances. She said that they were not as close as people made them out to be. Palak Tiwari also gave her opinions on other star kids like , and . The interview made people wonder if the whole Palak and Ibrahim thing was blown out of proportion.

Here's Palak Tiwari's video from the airport

Palak Tiwari was clicked today at the airport. She was returning from somewhere. The young lady was in a green dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed the look with sneakers and a crossbody bag. A netizen said that he or she spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan and her at a Worli hotspot. It seems the two were allegedly cozy at a hotspot. Take a look at these comments...

Well, Worli has a new club Slink and Bardot. It is popular haunt in South Mumbai. Palak Tiwari had said that she is totally focused on her career right now. In fact, when the rumors with Vedang Raina came it was even said that her mother was happy with her choice. The young starlet is friends with everyone in the group of Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is even close to Orhan Awatramani who is the common friend of every Bollywood star kid. When she was asked about how Ibrahim Ali Khan would be as an actor, she described him as Kadak to Siddharth Kannan.

Palak Tiwari went viral all over after her comment on 's neckline diktat. Later, she said that he was a traditionalist and she has set rules for herself on how to dress in front of her elders. Salman Khan himself clarified on the comment on Rajat Sharma's show. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of top TV actress .