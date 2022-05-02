Palak Tiwari brutally TROLLED for walking the ramp; netizens say, 'Itna ganda ramp walk'

Palak Tiwari was recently seen walking on the ramp and doing it like a queen. the girl looked every bit gorgeous and one cannot take their eyes off her. Palak is slowly becoming a sensation and how she is no less popular than any other star kid. She enjoys equal stardom like any other star kid and all thanks to her mother 's hard work. Today the girl is laying and how. While Palak walked the ramp received a lot of criticism on the same. Many said that his way is the worst ramp walk ever they have seen. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track: Kartik Aaryan's fantastic dance moves impress fans; netizens say, 'Totally rocked it K'

One user wrote, " Worst walk ever seen". Another user commented, " Itna ganda ramp walk kya yaar celebrity hai acting Kro jesy dance gazab giya that apne album mai chalti kudi.... Something like that". While another user said, " Saara mood kharab kar diya". However, few praised her and said that today her mom Shweta Tiwari's hard work is getting paid off. Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut too, right now she is focusing on album songs. She rose to fame with Bijli Bijli song along with Hardy Sandhu and since then whatever she does become VIRAL. Also Read - Heropanti 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer falling like nine pins; witnesses 20% dip on Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Also Read - Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked by 5 men; reveals frightening details

Palak who is been raised by single mother Shweta Tiwari aims t do everything best for her om by doing well in her career. In one of the interactions, she said, " ‘I want to prove myself. I want to do this for my family. I want to remove all their worries. Because my mother has always been the only earner in the family. Now I want to remove this pressure from him. I want to be so worthy that I can give good education to my brother and bear all the expenses. I want to do something for my mother, I want to pay the medical bills of my maternal grandparents, and I hope they never have to face the hospital. Whatever the needs of my family, I want to be able to fulfil them." Indeed the girl is an inspiration to all the youngsters out there.