Palak Tiwari has proven herself to be one of the most honest actresses, owing to her latest conversations. But there are some times she has a foot in the kitty situation, but all this is a learning experience for her, and her interview with Salman Khan while shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a classic example, and right now one more interview of the actress is going viral, where she is seen claiming that mom Shweta Tiwari gets called the OTPs despite her using her cards. In this latest video, you can see Palak revealing," But OTPs still come on my mom’s number for my cards, and she is like, again, you are spending 1000 rupees. Does money grow on trees? And then I have to convince her until the time the OTP gets expired". This is indeed cute if Palak and fans are loving this honest conversation of the actress".

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari claiming that her mom, Shweta Tiwari, gets OTPs on her phone despite using her own cards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curly Tales | A Fork Media Group Co. (@curly.tales)

As Palak is cutely making these claims, the netizens fail to believe her, calling her a liar and saying that this is something they cannot believe. Palak has often spoken about the hardships that her mother has faced while bringing up a single mother and how she always wanted to financially help her mom, and today she is capable of doing that and is utmost proud of her journey.

Palak also grabs headlines due to her relationship rumours with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, and of late they are making a lot of appearances together, which only ignites the idea of them being together. Just two days ago, they made an entry at Aliyah Kashyap’s engagement, but they chose to come differently so that they do not grab the media glare, but all the fans can say they look great together.