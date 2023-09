Star kids are more popular than their parents. From Suhana Khan to Taimur Ali Khan, all of them enjoy crazy fan following. TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is also a big star now. The diva made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rumours are part and parcel of every celebrity's life. About Palak Tiwari, it is being rumoured that she is dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both of them have not confirmed their relationship but their frequent outings together add fuel to the fire. Now, Raja Choudhary has commented on the same. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari: Star kids who got trolled for shocking reasons

Raja Choudhary is Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband and Palak Tiwari's father. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Raja Choudhary was asked to comment on rumours around Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He neither denied nor confirmed the dating rumours but said that he is happy if his daughter is happy. He was quoted saying, "Is time par na baccho ko decision apna lene ki power aa jati hai (At this time, kids get the power to make their own decisions themselves). Whatever they feel good, I am happy with it. She is happy I am happy. She is sad I am sad."

Raja Choudhary praises Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Choudhary tied the knot in 1998. In 2007, they parted ways. It was an ugly split as Shweta Tiwari reportedly accused him of alcoholism and domestic violence. It was in 2021 that Raja Choudhary reconnected with his daughter Palak. It was after 13 years that he met her and bonded with her. He shared a selfie with Palak Tiwari and called it the 'Moment of my life'. In the same interview, Raja Choudhary also appreciated Shweta Tiwari for giving the perfect upbringing to their daughter Palak despite being a single mother. He said that credit should be given where it is due and that Shweta Tiwari has done a good job.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have same circle of friends. They are often seen partying together with their troupe. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.