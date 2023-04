Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari has been making news. She has made her Bollywood debut with the movie. Palak Tiwari who has done a music video with Harrdy Sandhu before Bijlee Bijlee is known for her sultry good looks. Fans will remember that she was trolled for her ramp walk some months back. But it looks like Palak Tiwari is a quick learner. She was the showstopper for a label at a recent fashion week organized by a leading publication. Wearing a silver metallic gown she dazzled on the ramp. Netizens have loved her confidence as she did the catwalk.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's catwalk for the fashion week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The actress is in a silver gown. She is wearing loads of diamond jewellery with emerald stones. Palak Tiwari is known for her love for bronzed makeup. Even here we can see that she was literally glistening with all the highlighter and blush. Fans are in awe. They said they love her confidence and some even said that she was better than and Nysa Devgn. Take a look at the comments..

PALAK TIWARI IN KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Palak Tiwari has been paired with Jassie Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress was selected for the movie after she impressed as an assistant director in 's Antim. The young lady made news after she spoke about how Salmam Khan had a rule in place about how the women on his sets would dress. She said that he was a bit of a traditionalist. The statement led to Salman Khan being trolled badly. Palak Tiwari later clarified saying that she has set rules for herself when it came to dressing in front of her seniors. Fans trolled her a lot.

The daughter of and , Palak Tiwari has been dominating headlines since her Instagram debut some years back. She is keen to pursue a career as an actress. She also signed up for Rosie.