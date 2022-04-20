Palak Tiwari FINALLY talks about being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan and why she hid her face

Palak Tiwari became extremely popular with her song Bijlee Bijlee and ever since then she has been ruling millions of hearts. Palak was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan a few months ago on a dinner date and this grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Many speculated that the Saif Ali Khan's boy was dating television's popular actress 's daughter. However, that wasn't true. It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you that Palak and Ibrahim were just friends and it was anything but casual dinner. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KGF 2 star Yash picks his heroine for Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari addresses Ibrahim Ali Khan fiasco and more

Despite it being a casual dinner Palak Tiwari was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi after getting clicked with Ibrahim and many wondered why? She was even brutally trolled for the same. Finally, Palak addresses that day in her recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan. The Bijlee girl was asked about her unusual behaviour and being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 6: Yash starrer to reach Rs 250 crore mark in seven days; will beat The Kashmir Files, Uri and other Bollywood biggies

She said, " That night I had told her (Shweta Tiwari- her mom)one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 'my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor visits Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions; ‘He’s looking more handsome after marriage,’ claim fans – watch

Palak even addressed the dating rumours with Ibrahim, she denied and called him a nice friend and in fact, she even clarified that they weren't alone for a dinner but were with a group of friends. " We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all.". Take a look at his VIRAL video where Palak and Ibrahim were spotted for the first time together.

Palak is right now focusing on her career and Ibrahim is assisting 's film and both the young kids are just friends and nothing more.