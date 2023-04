Baba Siddique-Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar Bash: From Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and to Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and more celebs attended the grand party hosted by the Indian Politician. Pictures and videos from Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash are going viral. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari also attended the grand party. The Bollywood debutante wore a lehenga and choli to the event. However, Palak is getting trolled for her dressing sense at the Iftaar party. Yes, just like Pooja Hegde, the netizens also slammed her.

Palak Tiwari gets slammed by netizens for wearing lehenga choli at Iftaar party

Palak Tiwari has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for her statements in interviews ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. Talking about her appearance at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash, Palak wore a sequinned choli. Her lehenga has mirror work all over it and the same was her dupatta. Palak looked very pretty in the lehenga as she left her hair loosely on her shoulders. She opted for dewy makeup. She also posed with Baba Sidduique for the paparazzi.

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party here:

Netizens slam Palak Tiwari for her dressing sense

Just like Pooja Hegde was slammed by the netizens, Palak Tiwari was called out as well. Palak's choli had a plunging neckline and fans felt it was inappropriate for an event like an Iftaar. They trolled Palak. Check out the comments here:

Palak Tiwari grabs headlines for her statements

Palak Tiwari made news for talking about Salman Khan's strict diktat on girls being dressed up properly on the sets of his film. She later clarified that she meant that it was for her to be presentable in front of distinguished and established personalities. She also made news for talking about being aware that nobody is going to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her and shared that she was just happy to be a part of the film. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of , who is a popular name in the TV world. Palak has also made news for link-ups and fashion statements. Palak has been linked to Ibrahim Ali Khan.