Palak Tiwari made her debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released a couple of days ago. The actress played the love interest of Jassie Gill in the movie. Palak was more than happy to be a part of Salman Khan's film. However, her statement about the dress code Salman had on the sets went viral and caused a controversy of sorts. But Palak has defended her statement and admits that she did a mistake. Read on to know what she has to say...

Palak Tiwari yet again speaks on Salman Khan's dress code controversy

Palak Tiwari yet again speaks on Salman Khan's dress code controversy

Palak Tiwari sure grabbed headlines in entertainment news when she spoke about Salman Khan having a strict dress code for girls on sets. And now, she has yet again spoken about it. The actress admits that she did a mistake and would be very careful henceforth. Palak is not taken aback since she feels it's all a part and parcel of their lives. Palak knows that Salman is extremely understanding. And she is confident that the Tiger 3 star knows that she won't say anything inappropriate about him ever. Palak calls this a learning experience and says that she would never want to be in that position again.

When Palak talked about Salman Khan having a strict dress code

When Palak talked about Salman Khan having a strict dress code

A couple of weeks ago, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak's statement went viral in which she talked about the strict dress code by Salman. Well, it was on the sets of Antim: The Final Truh. Palak was an AD in the film. She recalls that Salman would want the girls to be prim and proper and would always wear a dress with a neckline. Palak also recollects Shweta asking her about her proper dress.

Salman Khan defends his stance on dress code revelation by Palak Tiwari

Recently, Salman Khan made an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor opened up on a lot of things. Salman also talked about the dress code and elaborated that women's bodies are more precious and it will be better if they are covered. He adds that has nothing to do with women but with men and their untoward gazes. "Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don't want them to go through this," he explained.