Palak Tiwari and her mom are one glamorous mom and daughter duo. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress dotes on her younger sibling, Reyansh Tiwari. But it was not always the case. It seems when she found out that her mother was pregnant, Palak Tiwari reacted in a manner that is reminiscent of the movie . The young actress told Film Companion that she was 'perturbed' knowing about the second child. Palak even spoke to her mom about it. The actress was 15 years old then. As we know, Shweta Tiwari had her daughter Palak when she was in her early 20s.

PALAK TIWARI'S REACTION TO MOM'S PREGNANCY NEWS

She was quoted as saying that she was very perturbed when her mom told her that they are going to have a baby. She was quoted as saying, "I was like, ‘No! No!' Mummy was like 'what do you mean, no?' Main toh baith ke aise baat ki jaise meri aur meri mumma ka koi contract he aur unhone breach of contract kiya hai. (She said she reacted in a manner like her mom had broken a contract which was there between them)." The actress said her mom looked at her asking what was she talking about.

The actress told Film Companion, "I was like 'no, no one told me about this and I was not prepared, this was not in my contract'. Mummy was like please stop overreacting." Her younger sibling Reyansh Tiwari Kohli was born in the year 2016. The actress now dotes on her brother.

PALAK TIWARI IN THE NEWS

Palak Tiwari made news all over due to her neckline diktat statement on . The starlet said that Salman Khan has a rule in place for all the female crew with regards to how they dress. The superstar was trolled for the same. Later, he explained himself. Palak also made news when an apparent eyewitness said that Ibrahim Ali Khan and she were seen indulging in PDA at a hotspot in Worli. She has denied news of them being in a relationship. Palak Tiwari is also close to Orhan Awatramani who is friend of all the star kids in town. Over the past three years, she has also bonded with her father, Raja Choudhary. Palak made a confident debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.