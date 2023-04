Palak Tiwari is known for her proximity to the star kids circle of , Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orhan Awatramani and others. She is making her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On her interview with Siddharth Kannan, the host asked her what was her alleged beau Ibrahim Ali Khan's reaction to the trailer. He asked her if he was too excited to see her on screen. Palak Tiwari said it is not true that they are a couple. She said that he was aware that she is doing the film but did not show that great an emotion. Palak Tiwari said they talk more when they meet socially. She said that they are friends but not as close as people would assume. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde finally reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan; says, 'I love...'

PALAK TIWARI ON IBRAHIM ALI KHAN'S DEBUT FILM

Palak Tiwari has said that Ibrahim Ali Khan is quite talented, and has the potential to be a big star. She agreed that he is Kadak hero material. The film made by Dharma Productions is tentatively titled as Sarzameen. The young actress said that as per media she is supposed to be having six to seven boyfriends. Palak Tiwari said that Khushi Kapoor is one of the warmest persons around. She said she admired the poise of . The young actress stated that Shanaya Kapoor is very stylish. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal relish a fun time on the sets

PALAK TIWARI ON ARYAN KHAN

The host also asked her about . As we know, Aryan Khan is known to be an introvert. People are quite curious to know what is his real personality. She said that Aryan Khan is sweet and greets everyone warmly at a party. But she said that he is a very quiet guy. Palak said Aryan is like her. After exchanging pleasantries, he will go into a corner. She said his personality is like that even off screen. Palak Tiwari said there is a mystique around 's son that is hard to comprehend and alluring. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Who can call Salman Khan 'Jaan'? Actor has the most EPIC answer [WATCH]

Aryan Khan is one of the most talked about star kids around. Shah Rukh Khan's son aspires to be a filmmaker and writer in Bollywood. He does not have acting ambitions. On the other hand, Suhana Khan is taking her baby steps in Bollywood and showbiz. Palak Tiwari is paired with in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.