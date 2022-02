Palak Tiwari to make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in a comedy film? [EXCLUSIVE]

Palak Tiwari has indeed become a young sensation. The Bijlee girl is winning hearts one at a time. She made an impressive debut with a hit album Bijlee Bijlee by Hardy Sandhu and left the fans swooning for her. And now she will be seen next with Varun Dawn in an advertisement and their pictures and videos are already going VIRAL on the internet. And now we have learnt that after bagging an endorsement with Varun, now the girl is approached for a film with the young superstar. A very well placed source revealed to Bollywoodlife, " Palak Tiwari is approached for a comedy film with . is very keen to cast Palak and Varun in a film together as their pair is already gaining a lot of popularity. David has not decided don what the concept f the film will be, but definitely, it won't be a remake of any of his popular films but a fresh script. It will be a comedy genre and everything is right now under process. The pre-production work will only start when David sir will finalise on the cast". Also Read - Bijlee star Palak Tiwari bags a new music video with Varun Dhawan? Watch them setting the dance floor on fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Palak was recently in the headlines after he was spotted with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan on a diner date. While many speculated that they are dating, however, it was Bollywoodlife that exclusively revealed to you that they are just friends and it was just a casual dinner like friends go. Palak is right now extremely focused on her career and she wants to make it big like her om and want to make her proud. Well, we cant wait to see Palak and Varun together ina film. What say? Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Mindless trolls prey on Shweta Tiwari, Rashmika Mandanna and Deepika Padukone for weird reasons