Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari became an internet sensation with her first music video. She featured in Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. The young actress garnered acclaim and praise for her enchanting looks in the music video. Palak pursued her dream of acting and bagged a big banner film. She made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's family action thriller Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Although the movie did not perform well and failed at the box office, it gave young talents a platform to grow.

The actress has now revealed that her mother told her to not spoil the name. Being a daughter of an actress Palak carried baggage when the entered the industry. She had to prove her talent and skills to make her mother proud. As a star kid, it wasn't easy but there is pressure to not go wrong as her mother Shweta Tiwari had set standards in the industry. The actress is currently in the capital for Delhi Fashion Week. In a conversation with ETimes, she opened up about her relationship with her mother.

Palak Tiwari said that Shweta Tiwari was more strict as a parent when she was young however their relationship has evolved over the years. Her mother believed that she was an extremely haphazard teenager. She revealed that she was a pretty chaotic teenager but over the time gained her mother's trust. Shweta Tiwari always knew that her daughter wanted to become an actor and she was never a control freak. When Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress stepped into acting her mother asked her not to put her down.

Palak said, “When I started my career, she told me, ‘Naak mat katana’ and I feel like every time I am doing something, she is like, ‘What are you doing?’” She further added Shweta Tiwari is not a control freak but more of her damage control person. Anytime when something goes wrong her one piece of advice is “just relax, it is not the worst thing in the world. Worse things have happened, and people are fine.” When Shweta Tiwari understood that Palak is serious about her acting career she advised her to have blinders on and keep going.