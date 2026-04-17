Pallichattambi Box Office collection day 2: Tovino Thomas’s film sees sharp DROP after decent opening

Tovino Thomas's Pallichattambi collects 4.55 crore in two days but sees a 43% drop on Day 2. The Malayalam period drama shows declining occupancy after a strong opening.

Pallichattambi box office collection day 2: Pallichattambi, a Malayalam period action drama directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu, stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film opened to a decent response at the box office but saw a drop on its second day. Pallichattambi collected ₹2.90 crore on its first day before experiencing a 43% drop, which resulted in earnings of ₹1.65 crore on its second day. So far, the total Indian net collection has reached ₹4.55 crore, while the gross amount reaches approximately ₹5.23 crore.

Pallichattambi box office collection day 2

The film's opening day included 1,260 shows which had an occupancy rate of 51% and produced a strong initial turnout. The audience interest decreased on Day 2 because both the show count and viewer attendance dropped to 1,161 shows with an occupancy rate of 33%. The occupancy patterns show that morning hours experienced 11.08% occupancy which increased throughout the rest of the day. Afternoon shows recorded 22.25% occupancy while evening shows achieved 26.50% and night shows had their highest performance with 38.92% occupancy which indicates that word-of-mouth marketing contributed to increased evening attendance.

About Pallichattambi

The story follows a character portrayed by Kayadu Lohar who travels from Thomapuram to the misty village of Kaniyaar at the request of the Church. His role is to handle rising tensions with communist groups in the area. The protagonist demonstrates his cultural side through his role as a Yakshaganam performer who plays Ravana who adds dimensions to his rough character.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Alexander Prasanth, Midhun Venugopal, and Eldho Mathew.

The initial success of Pallichattambi at the box office experiences a decline because its early drop indicates the film will face difficulties maintaining its current momentum.

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