Pamela Chopra's death brought the entire industry under one roof as they met Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukherji to offer their last respects in regard to the veteran filmmaker 's wife's death. Last night we saw Amitabh Bachchan making a late entry with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Bachchans arrived, met Rani and Adi, and proved that the industry is one when it comes to sharing sorrows and more. Amitabh Bachchan, who was extremely close to Yash Chopra and Pamela, took to his blog and shared his grief, exclaiming that life has come to a standstill.

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan leaving Yash Chopra's house along with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan while Rani Mukerji comes to see him off.

Big B wrote on his blog, " So much to have spent with her and the filmmaking and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-togethers. All gone in a breath. And one by one, they all leave us. All left with pleasant times spent." Indeed, it's heartbreaking to see your loved ones leaving the world, but like Mr. Bachchan said, life is unpredictable and one day everyone has to leave. There were many celebrities who made their presence known to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at her Juhu house.

Aishwarya and Abhishek also had their 16th wedding anniversary yesterday on the same day, and they didn't choose to celebrate in a grand way and only wished each other on their social media pages. There were strong speculations of Aishwarya and Abhishek partying and getting divorced soon as they weren't making public appearances together for the longest time, unlike yesterday. But Ash and Abhishek are both extremely busy and occupied in their respective works, and hence it is not possible for them to be together all the time.