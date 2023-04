Late 's wife Pamela Chopra passed away yesterday. She had been admitted in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. It seems she developed pneumonia. Celebrities mourned her demise on social media. Many visited the Chopra residence in Juhu to pay condolence to the grieving family after the final rites. , , and were there for the cremation of Pamela Chopra. Now, netizens have spotted Uday Chopra smiling as he greeted and who came in the evening to pay them a visit. He has been trolled badly as people asked how could he be smiling when his mom passed away just some hours ago.

Take a look at the video of Uday Chopra smiling as he meets Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

We can see that netizens are wondering why is he smiling. Some even said that this is the first time we have seen a son behaving like this. Others said it looked it was a wedding event and not some funeral. Aditya Chopra could not be seen though. Later, and Vaibhavi Merchant were seen exiting the bungalow. Fans began wondering if they lived separately or what.

STARS CAME TO OFFER CONDOLENCES TO THE CHOPRA'S

, , , , , , , , Nitin Mukesh, Salim Merchant, , , Vaibhavi Merchant were some of the other stars seen at the bungalow. Karan Johar was there for the entire time. Hiroo Johar is the sister of Yash Chopra so Pamela Chopra is Karan Johar's mami (maternal aunt). The filmmaker was present all through with his cousins.

JAVED AKHTAR PAYS RICH TRIBUTE

, , , paid rich tributes on social media. tweeted, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated , warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person." On Netflix show, The Romantics we heard about how she was a keen associate of late Yash Chopra.