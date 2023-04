Pamela Chopra is no more. Late 's wife passed away at 74 after battling pneumonia in a hospital for 15 days. The last rites happened at 11 am. , , and were seen for the final rites. Now, the condolences have come pouring in. , , have sent in their condolences. Pamela Chopra was the driving force behind the success of Yash Chopra. She was the one who organized departments like art, costume and music for his movies. In fact, Pamela Chopra used to sit in the sittings where they would compose tunes for the songs of upcoming movies.

As a mark of respect, the celebrity screening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been cancelled today. 's movie releases tomorrow.

My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji? ?️ Shanti pic.twitter.com/IImLMDT6Q6 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2023

I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire…. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) April 20, 2023

Saddened to hear about Pamela Chopra Ji’s demise. May Her soul rest in peace. Condolences and strength to the family #PamelaChopra #RIP — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 20, 2023

?? Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti ?? — (@TheRaghav_Juyal) April 20, 2023

V v sad to hear about sad demise of mrs Pamela Chopra ji .. wife if shree Yash chopra ji .. my heartiest condolences to #adichopra #udaychoora #ranimukharji n entire @yrf

Saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Pamela Chopra a lady of integrity intelligence and grace also a wonderful singer our prayers are with the Chopra family may her soul rest in eternal peace Om Shanti

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra (Pam auntie) wife of Late Yash Chopra ji .

An ever smiling women of substance with full of positive vibes will be missed by the entire film industry .

Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person . — (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2023

Hrithik Roshan was seen at their residence in the morning. This is indeed a great loss for the industry. People who have worked with her have lauded her talent and sense of cinema.