Panchayat: On February 27, 2024, several media reports stated that Jitendra Kumar's co-star from Panchayat, Anchal Tiwari, had passed away in an unfortunate incident. The news of Anchal's death spread rapidly, leading her fans and well-wishers to believe that they had lost her forever. However, recently, the actress took to her Instagram to clarify that she is alive. Anchal also criticized the media publications that carried her death story without even checking with her or her family once. Check out Anchal's reaction to the death news below. Also Read - DYK this connection between Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies?

Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar's costar Anchal Tiwari slams death hoax

For those unaware, on February 25, 2024, an accident occurred in Devkali Village, Bihar. It is reported that almost nine people lost their lives in the tragic accident. Anchal's name was also mentioned on the list of people who lost their lives in the accident. Many major publications further carried this news, which led everyone to believe that the actress was indeed no more. The media outlets confused Anchal Tiwari, a Bhojpuri actress, with Anchal Tiwari who worked in Panchayat 2. Media outlets carried the story as 'Panchayat 2 fame Anchal Tiwari passes away'. The actress recently took to her social media and debunked the fake news. She mentioned that she is alive and called out the publications that reported her death news without even contacting her family and friends. Check out her post below. Also Read - Did you know Panchayat has THIS connection with Laapataa Ladies?

Anchal Tiwari has acted in Panchayat season 2, where she played the role of Pradhan's daughter, Rinki's best friend, Raveena.

Talking about the Panchayat web show, the previous two seasons have been well-received by fans. Makers have already released the poster of Panchayat 3. However, there has been no significant update about its release. The previous two seasons have been released on Amazon Prime. The third part will also release on the same OTT platform.

What makes Panchayat stand out from other web shows is its simplicity and honest storytelling, which the makers convey beautifully. It beautifully captures village life, showcasing how life in a village may not be filled with luxury, but it certainly can give you immense peace, something which is hard to find in city life.