Panchayat Season 5 OTT release: Jitendra Kumar to RETURN to Phulera; here's when to watch Amazon Prime's popular hit

Panchayat Season 5 has officially been announced by Amazon Prime Video, with Jitendra Kumar returning as Abhishek Tripathi for more politics, emotional twists, and village drama in Phulera.

Panchayat Season 5 Announced: The wait is finally over for all Panchayat fans! Makers have officially announced that Season 5 of the beloved rural comedy-drama is currently in the works. After the emotional and dramatic finale of Season 4, the news has left audiences excited and counting down the days.

When and Where to watch Panchayat Season 5?

Panchayat Season 5 is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video same as before, the previous seasons too. The makers have already confirmed a 2026 release, but they have not really come out with the precise date yet. The series will, once again take us back to the charming and also slightly chaotic village of Phulera, with even more political tension, emotional scenes and a bunch of funny situations plus little life lessons.

What to expect in the new season?

According to the official synopsis, Abhishek Tripathi will find himself facing fresh challenges under a new, rather vengeful village leadership. Even as he tries to focus on his MBA dreams and building a career outside Phulera, the village’s problems and personal dilemmas keep pulling him back in. The new season is expected to pick up directly from where Season 4 left off, after Abhishek finally confessed his feelings to Rinki and the dramatic village election where Manju Devi lost to Kranti Devi.

Jitendra Kumar to return as Abhishek Tripathi

Jitendra Kumar will return as the lovable and reluctant panchayat secretary Abhishek Tripathi. Fans can also look forward to seeing Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and the rest of the beloved cast back in action.

About Panchayat

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Along with Panchayat Season 5, Prime Video also announced new seasons of other popular TVF shows, Sandeep Bhaiya and Gram Chikitsalay.

In a previous interview, writer Chandan Kumar had promised that many unanswered questions from Season 4, like the village election drama, Abhishek and Rinki’s relationship, and the attack on Pradhan Ji, will be addressed in the upcoming season.

With its realistic humour, strong characters, and rooted storytelling, Panchayat continues to be one of the most loved Indian series. Season 5 is expected to deliver the perfect mix of laughter and emotion once again.

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