Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83 from heart trouble; Adnan Sami, Ashoke Pandit and others share heartfelt condolences – view tweets

Along with being an ace Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also known for his drumming skills and was even regarded as a singer par excellence, having command over various forms such as Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan and Ghazal