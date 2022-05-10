Indian music composer and santoor maestro Pandit ShivKumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. The legendary's death has left everyone saddened. He was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months now and was on dialysis. Reportedly he passed away due to cardiac arrest. Right now everyone is expressing their grief over his death including Bollywood celebs. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Britney Spears posts throwback nude pics, Johnny Depp revitalized with fans' love in Amber Heard case and more

Bollywood actress Kajol took to her Twitter and mourned the legend's death, she wrote, " The loss of a musical genius... May you rest in peace Pandit ShivKumar Sharma My condolences to the family." Also Read - Ranveer Singh reveals what he’s DISCOVERED about Deepika Padukone after marriage; says, 'I'm lucky to...' [Exclusive]

The loss of a musical genius...

May you rest in peace Pandit ShivKumar Sharma ??

My condolences to the family.#ShivKumarSharma pic.twitter.com/f0LBQ3Q4X0 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 10, 2022

Bollywood's ace singer Shreya Ghosal wrote, " Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma Ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It’s the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family. Also Read - Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar teaming up for a project soon? Here's what we know

Singer Adnan Sami mentioned that he was devastated by the news of his guru Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

" I am devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma Ji's demise. I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me. He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times. RIP Shiv Ji.."

I am devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma Ji's demise.

I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me.

He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times.

RIP Shiv Ji..?? pic.twitter.com/5kCc8Jy97l — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 10, 2022

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces State funeral for Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announce d state funeral for the legendary santoor maestro and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who died due to cardiac arrest. Reportedly the funeral will be held tomorrow that is Wednesday at Vile Parle Hindu cremation ground and before that his mortal remains will be taken to his Juhu house for the last respect from 10 am to 1 pm and his funeral will be between 3 pm to 5 pm.