Pankaj Joshi PJ and Divya Upadhyay shoots a new song featuring Sonakshi Sinha

Recently Pankaj Joshi (PJ) and Divya Upadhyay flew down to a studio in , Mumbai to create the video for the upcoming song featuring , Over the recent few years, content creation has become the fastest growing choice of career among the age group of 18-35 in India. With the launch of Moj, it soon became India’s number one short video platform with millions of users, and these numbers are simply growing by the second. India’s most popular content creator, turned actor, couple, Pankaj Joshi PJ and Divya Upadhyay talk about their experience with short video content and how its popularity is a powerful tool. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and more Bollywood celebrities who REFUSED stunt doubles for high-octane action sequences – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Joshi PJ (@pj_3132)

Both Pankaj Joshi PJ and Divya Upadhyay come from middle-class families from small towns in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively. No one in their towns or families had even heard of content creation as a career choice until these youngsters took the bold choice and now they have over 15 million followers collectively across Tiktok, Moj, and Instagram. On her struggles, Divya remarks, “When I first started, people around me thought that I was wasting my life away. Now whenever I go home, so many people, come up to me and compliment our videos. Many young people even express their interest in content creation. This makes me so happy that my career has brought this change in mindset.” Also Read - Broken But Beautiful actress Teena Singh says she dislikes people who stereotype women

Pankaj has always had a supportive family, but relatives and others around were disappointed when he left his conventional career options and dived into content creation full time. Now, with him reaching millions of followers, the same people are changing their minds on the potential of content sharing platforms and encouraging their children to follow their hearts. “Short video platforms have opened up career paths for the Indian youth, especially from smaller towns and villages. Everyone with a smartphone, irrespective of their social class, education, and privileges can have a fair shot at success and fame”, PJ observes. Also Read - Woah! Sonakshi Sinha to play a badass cop in Nikkhil Advani's next?

With the shutting down of Tiktok in India last year, content creators were absolutely at a loss and Moj soon stepped up to fill the void. “When we started with Moj, it was a hard journey, beginning from scratch. But our followers have been incredibly kind and encouraging, and they have found us on every platform we have taken to. Honestly, I feel blessed to have so much love in my life”, Divya says with a smile. Indeed short video platforms are the next big thing on the internet and it has brought so many people closer.

Content creation has given the youth a voice. In only a few seconds they can reach out to millions of users on the internet and it has indeed transformed the landscape of career. This is what makes these short video platforms, such as Moj, so incredibly popular and powerful. The couple also hinted at the launch of a new web series on OTT in October this year. They can be reached on @pj_3132 and @divya_upadhyay13 on Instagram.