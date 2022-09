Pankaj Tripathi is right now one of the most celebrated and talented actors in Bollywood. The gem of the industry is celebrating his 45th birthday and let's talk about how good an actor he is, well we often fall short of words for it. There was a time when Tripathi used to ask for work in parking lots and today things have changed. One cannot imagine Bollywood without Tripathi and he has earned this respect today. But did you know that despite being a good actor, he is also a great teacher? Why you ask? Also Read - Mirzapur 3 star Pankaj Tripathi, Rangbaaz 3 actor Vineet Kumar Singh and more: 5 underrated Bollywood actors who shot to fame with their stellar performances

Here's how Pankaj Tripathi helped , Kriti Kulhari and other actresses to perform their roles better

The Mirzapur star who is an impeccably talented actor helped actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Kulkarni and more in acing their roles. Tripathi was a dialect tutor of Alia in her film and she was damn good in it, thanks to Mr Tripathi. However, fans complained about why was this information shared so late and Pankaj deserved recognition for the same. While Pankaj who had a powerful grip over his language left his constants from Criminal Justice season one and two impressed with his command of the Hindi language and in his class conversation he once revealed.

"Anupriya Goenka and would patiently listen to me as I shared and taught them a few ‘shudh’ Hindi words — especially the legal terminology. Anupriya’s character Nikhat Hussain is leading Anu Chandra’s (Kirti) defence team with Madhav Mishra (the character Pankaj plays). So, she would specifically come to me for advice on the correct meaning of Hindi words and how to pronounce them and then would also take feedback on her execution. I appreciated her for being open to advise, and also my criticism".

While the season 3 co-star Swastika Mukerjee spoke about how great artist he is and she only observed him while he performed and called him a passionate actor. Pankaj Tripathi has won a lot of accolades and recognition for his outstanding work in every film. Pankaj Tripathi is the most relevant star in Bollywood and his fans only wish to keep him entertaining till eternity.