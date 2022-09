Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi recently spoke about his deep connection with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Yes, you read that right! The actor even said that Shehnaaz Gill's name reminds him of the late actor. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill walks hand-in-hand with Jassie Gill as they attend Siddharth Nigam’s birthday bash; fans say, 'For an instant we thought it's Sidharth Shukla'

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj spoke his heart out about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He said that Shehnaaz praises him a lot as she considers him the best actor. He suddenly even said that Shehnaaz reminds her of Sidharth. even revealed that Sidharth used to respect him a lot and the two connected deeply. He further added saying that Shehnaaz's name reminds him of late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz rose to fame post her participation in 's reality shows Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with winner Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts. Sidharth passed away on September 2, last year due to a heart attack. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan's reality show was absolutely unlucky for these celeb contestants

Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming movie will also star Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge along with . Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: The lies and drama we don't want to see on new season of Salman Khan's reality show

Advertisement

On the work front, Pankaj has last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga which was released on Netflix. He will soon be seen in Oh My God 2 along with and Neeraj Kabi. He was even seen in Criminal Justice season 3 with Shweta Basu Prasad, , , Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and .