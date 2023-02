Pankaj Tripathi is one of the prominent actors in Bollywood also he is among few ones who have multiple projects in the lineup. While he is working on his upcoming big-scale projects the actor is making headlines for wanting to take action against the makers of Azamgarh. The actor is apparently upset with the makers of Azamgarh who used his name for promotions perspective. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan finalised to play lovers again? Pankaj Tripathi has a significant role

Azamgarh is a feature film directed by National Award winner Kamlesh Mishra. Pankaj Tripathi plays a cameo yet a titular character of a Maulavi who leads the youth to the path of terrorism. The film was shot five years ago however, the film could release then. The makers have now decided to release it now and Pankaj was unaware of it. The Mirzapur actor learned about the release through hoarding and poster of the movie. Pankaj got disappointed when he got to know about the OTT release through posters.

is furious at the makers for using his identity for the sake of publicity. He doesn't want cheap popularity as the makers of Azamgarh are using his name for promotions as if he has played the lead role. The actor feels he has been wrongly portrayed in the poster while he has a small role in the movie. As per reports, while he shot he was told it is a short film and finished shooting in three days. Moreover, Pankaj did not take any remuneration for the cameo role.

However, Pankaj Tripathi has not yet issued any official statement on the matter but reports suggest that he wants to take legal action against the makers of Azamgargh. He may file a legal complaint for using his name and identity in the wrong way.

On the work front, Pankaj has an exciting lineup including Oh My God 2 with and . He will return with Fukrey 3 and is also a part of 'Metro In Dino'. The actor also has third season of the popular web series Mirzapur in the pipeline.