Pankaj Tripathi's brother HOSPITALISED after brutal attack; RJD MP Manoj Jha reacts 'Every family in Bihar living in fear'

Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother Bijendra Nath Tiwari was seriously injured in a sharp-weapon attack in Bihar and is undergoing treatment in Patna. Police have launched an investigation.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, is currently receiving treatment in Patna after he was seriously hurt in an alleged sharp weapon attack in Bihar. This troubling incident has shaken a lot of people, and it has pushed the police into a fast inquiry. The officials also formed a special team to find the culprits and get them arrested.

Tiwari hospitalised in Patna

According to reports, Tiwari was first rushed to a local hospital for emergency care before being shifted to Patna for more advanced medical treatment. His condition was described as critical, prompting doctors to recommend further care at a better-equipped facility.

News agency IANS shared details of the development and posted a video showing Tiwari’s arrival at the hospital. As reported by The Times of India, “Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused."

Case under police investigation

The case is now under active investigation. Police have set up a dedicated team and are conducting raids across the area to identify and nab the accused. More details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

MP Manoj Jha opens up on the attack

RJD MP Manoj Jha also reacted strongly to the incident. He said, "When there was an attack on the Pankaj Tripathi's brother, it became news because he is an important person. His name figures among Bihar's distinguished and respected personalities. Every day, each and every family in Bihar is living in fear, and there is no one to look after their concerns..."

Patna, Bihar: On the attack on actor Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "When there was an attack on the Pankaj Tripathi's brother, it became news because he is an important person. His name figures among Bihar's distinguished and respected personalities.… pic.twitter.com/3sDStG3NSv — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

Where did the attack take place?

The alleged attack took place in Belsand village under the Madhopur police station area. Reports suggest it was connected to a long-standing personal dispute. The accused were reportedly waiting for Tiwari in the village before attacking him with sharp weapons. Family members immediately rushed him to Model Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment and described his condition as extremely serious before advising a transfer to Patna.

Pankaj Tripathi work-front

Pankaj Tripathi has not made any public statement regarding the attack so far. The actor is now kinda occupied, preparing for the release of his next film, Mirzapur: The Movie, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. This thing has a solid ensemble lineup, with Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar , Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sonal Chauhan. The incident has once again brought up worries around safety, and also law and order in some parts of Bihar. As the probe keeps moving ahead, a lot of people are still expecting a quick outcome , and justice for Tiwari and his family.

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