One of the stalwarts of India's Ghazal scene, Pankaj Udhas is no more. The singer is one of the most loved personalities of the Indian music scene. For decades, his melodious voice has soothed the hearts of listeners in India and abroad. Pankaj Udhas had been unwell for a some time now. He died at 72. Whether it was his trademark bandhgala or hairdo, Pankaj Udhas had a distinct personality. One of his most famous songs is Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera Sone Jaise Baal, which is popular at many parties. Young people from the 90s know him for the song Aur Aahistaa Kiji Baatein featuring Sameera Reddy. Pankaj Udhas had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Nayaab Udhas put out an official statement on his death

Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab put out an official statement on Instagram. It read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." The news was also shared by Sonu Nigam on his social media handle. He wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

You will be always missed #PankajUdhas ji ,your songs are nostalgic as you were alwhas my father's favourite singer ,He must be welcoming you in hevan with a great https://t.co/3v1nOPxaOI In Beats ,Om shanti — Rupesh Jha (@rupeshjha07) February 26, 2024

Devastating loss as we bid farewell to the legendary ghazal maestro #PankajUdhas Garu, a recipient of the prestigious #PadmaShri. Deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace! Om Shanti ?#RIP pic.twitter.com/HSayllH7eq — Mitta Vamsi Krishna (@MittaVamsiBJP) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas was born in Gujarat in the city of Jetpur. His elder brother Manhar is also a good singer. The singer is survived by his wife and two daughters, Reeva and Nayaab.