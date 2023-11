Parambrata Chatterjee is reportedly tying the knot with Piya Chakraborty today in Kolkata. The marriage will be a low-key affair with only relatives and close family friends in attendance. She was previously married to musician Anupam Roy. It seems the two had been dating for a while now. Piya Chakraborty always spoke about Parambrata Chatterjee as her friend. Anupam Roy and Piya's marriage lasted for five years. They had tied the knot in 2015 but the wedding did not last long. It seems a lot of personal differences cropped up, which made them end their union as a man and wife. But the two are still good friends.

Rumours of them dating had been doing the rounds for a while now. Parambrata Chatterjee who has done Hindi movies like Kahani, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Highway, Bulbbul is one of the most bankable stars of the Bengali film industry. He was in a long relationship with Swastika Mukherjee. The two broke up due to personal reasons and none of them discussed the matter. Post the split, they collaborated for some very successful projects. Parambrata Chatterjee was dating a doctor from The Netherlands Ike Schouten for nine long years. They had a long-distance relationship. She moved to India in 2017 to be with him.

It seems a number of celebs from the Bengali film industry will attend the ceremony. As per reports, Parambrata Chatterjee finalised his groom's outfits before Durga Puja 2023. His works as a filmmaker too have got immense appreciation from Bengali viewers. We wish the couple years of happiness and togetherness.