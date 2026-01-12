Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan’s adventure drama sees DROP, earns Rs…, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab mints…

Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan has started off very well at the box office. The historical and political drama directed by Sudha Kongara got a collection of Rs 12.50 crore on its first day.

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film Parasakthi has taken a great start at the box office. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the historical and political drama collected Rs 12.50 crore on its opening day. The film is getting a good response from the audience, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film is produced by Akash Bhaskaran's Don Pictures and released by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. The opening of the film has made it clear that there was a lot of curiosity among the audience about this story. On the other hand, Prabhas’s The Raja Saab earned Rs 26 crore on the first Saturday and Rs 20 crore on the third day as per Sacnilk, bringing the total to Rs 108.90 crore.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, which is Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 10.15 crore. With this, the total two-day collection of the film has reached Rs 22.65 crore. According to the Sacnilk website, the film's overall Tamil occupancy on Sunday was 51.06 per cent, which is considered to be a good one. While the morning shows saw 35.15 per cent occupancy, it increased to 58.03 per cent in the afternoon, 60.69 per cent in the evening shows and 50.35 per cent in the night shows. This clearly shows that the number of visitors was more in the evening and afternoon.

TRENDING NOW

Parasakthi city-wise occupancy

If we talk about cities, the film has received a very good response in many places. The overall occupancy of the film in Pondicherry was 69%, which is the highest. There was a huge crowd, especially in the afternoon and evening. Apart from Chennai, the film was also released in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry. The evening shows were particularly strong in these cities. However, many places did not have night shows or their figures are not available, which shows that most of the film screenings were done during the day.

All about Parasakthi: Story and Cast

The story is set in 1960s Madras (today's Chennai). It is the story of two brothers who join the movement against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The film depicts the truth of politics, family, struggle, and society. It shows how ordinary people fight for their language and identity and how that struggle affects their personal lives.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more