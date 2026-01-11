Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan’s film shows DECENT performance, earns Rs…; FAILS to outperform Prabhas’…

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan starrer movie has been performing decently at the box office. Here is how much it has earned till now.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela starrer Tamil movie hit the silver screens on January 10. The film has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Parasakthi opened at the box office with good numbers, earning Rs 12.35 crore. The movie has been showing decent performance at the ticket windows. By now, the film has earned quite moderate numbers, but it fails to match the hype and earnings of Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab. Prabhas starrer earned Rs 26 crore on day 2 and had a total collection of Rs 88.9 crore. It seems difficult for Parashakthi to match the earnings of The Raja Saab.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.52 crore (till now). The total collection of Parasakthi stands at Rs 14.87 crore. The film had an overall 35.15 per cent Tamil occupancy on Sunday. It had had 35.15 per cent occupancy in the morning shows. The movie failed to match the day 2 collection of Prabhas starrer Parasakthi.

Parasakthi Budget

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 140 to 142 crore. Parasakthi has a long way to go before it crosses the budget mark.

About Parasakthi

The movie is based on true events, and it focuses on the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965. Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Basil Joseph, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Mohan, Guru Somasundaram, Naga Sai and Ranjan Ramanayake in key roles. The movie has been directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Baskaran.

Parasakthi, which faced a massive box office clash with The Raja Saab, was affected by Prabhas starrer. Now it would be interesting to see if the film will be able to manage its pace at the ticket windows and show growth.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan talked about the censor row. He said, “The Censor Board has its own set of rules, regulations and criteria. Now, our focus was entirely on how to implement those changes without affecting the film’s core. We didn’t have time to get into why they suggested these changes and so on. The changes came only in the afternoon, after which we had to implement them and load the film on CUBE. We had DI and CGI personnel on stand-by for over 24 hours, because it isn’t easy to implement those changes. The more advanced the technology has become, the more difficult it has become in certain ways.”

