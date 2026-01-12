Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan’s film PASSES Monday test, earns Rs…; can it catch The Raja Saab’s pace soon?

Parasakthi was released around a big festival like Pongal, and it earned benefits. The film is showing good response at box office with impressive collection. Read on to know more.

Director Sudha Kongara's period political action drama Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film was released around a big festival like Pongal, and it earned benefits. Interestingly, this was the only big Tamil solo release during this period, which kept the audience's attention completely focused on this film. The film is getting a good response from the audience due to its historical background, political story, and strong action.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3

If we talk about the box office collection, according to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned around Rs. 0.19 crore till 12 noon on its first Monday. The film collected Rs 10.15 crore on its first day. The film collected Rs 12.50 crore on its opening day on Saturday.

On Sunday, the film's overall Tamil occupancy was 51.06 per cent, which is considered good. The occupancy in the morning shows was 35.15 per cent, which increased to 58.03 per cent in the afternoon. In the evening shows, the figure went up to 60.69 per cent, while the occupancy in the night shows was 50.35 per cent. It is clear from these figures that the number of spectators was higher in the afternoon and evening.

Parasakthi Vs The Raja Saab box office

On the other hand, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab showed an impressive collection on the opening day, but showed decent performance during the weekends. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 20.12 crore on the third day, which is Sunday. On the first Monday, till 12 noon, it collected only Rs. 0.64 crore, taking the total to Rs. 108.64 crore. According to reports, the film's earnings dropped by about 50 percent on the second day and about 26 percent on the third day, which is not considered a good sign for the film.

Is Parasakthi a hit or a flop?

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Parasakthi also features actors like Dev Ramnath, Prithviraj, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papadi Ghosh in important roles. The historical atmosphere, powerful dialogues, and emotional depth of the film are drawing the audience to the theaters.

