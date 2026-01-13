Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan’s film sees MASSIVE drop of 70%, earns Rs…; did Vijay's Jana Nayagan's delay fail to...

Parasakthi is a political drama, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in the main roles. The movie hit the screens at the time of the Pongal festival. Let's take a look at the box office collection.

Parasakthi Movie: Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a political drama from a certain period of time featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in the main roles. The movie hit the screens at the time of the Pongal festival. Vijay's film Jana Nayakan, which was supposed to be his last film, could not be released due to the censor board and a court case. However, Parasakthi got the attention as the only big release during this period. Parashakti was getting a good response even before its release. Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the film. On the first day, it earned around Rs 12.5 crore, which is considered a good start. On the second day, the film collected Rs 10.1 crore.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3

Even though there was a slight drop on the second day, the film's earnings on the weekend were satisfactory. The total collection of the film in two days had reached about Rs 22.60 crore. But on the third day, which is Monday, there was a big drop in the film's earnings. On Monday, the film earned only Rs. 2.75 crore. The total collection of the film in three days is Rs. 25.35 crore, making a drop of 72.77%. Such a large drop is usually seen between Sunday and Monday, as the weekend comes to an end and people return to work. Now, a good response from the audience will be very important for the film to stay ahead.

Parasakthi theatre occupancy

The occupancy of Parasakthi in theaters on Monday was also very low. The average occupancy for the entire day was approximately 19.70 percent. Only 13.45 per cent of people came to the morning show. It rose slightly to 19.57 per cent in the afternoon. Evening shows had the highest viewership of 21.13 per cent, and night shows had the highest viewership of 24.65 per cent.

Did Vijay's Jana Nayagan's delay fail to benefit Parasakti?

Although Parasakthi was not directly confronted with the mass heroism of Vijay, his delay certainly had an effect. Sivakarthikeyan had decided to release his film on the occasion of Pongal, and he chose to release it on Saturday so that both films would get a good chance. However, when Vijay's film was postponed, Parasakthi suffered a one-day loss.

