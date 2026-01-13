Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan's film mints Rs…, OUTSHINES Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Parasakthi is creating a lot of buzz these days. There have been allegations of misrepresentation of historical facts. But the film is showing decent performance at box office.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Parasakthi is creating a lot of buzz these days. There have been allegations of misrepresentation of historical facts about the film, due to which it has been mired in controversy. However, the film is doing well in Tamil Nadu. Parasakthi has benefited at the box office due to the election atmosphere and less competition from other films. Especially with Prabhas's film The Raja Saab, it is not getting a big challenge in Tamil Nadu.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected around Rs 3 crore net in India on the third day of its release. This is a drop of nearly 70 per cent from the second day. The film collected Rs. 10.1 crore nett on the second day. On the fourth day of its release, the film collected Rs 0.42 crore. With all these figures, the film's total collection in India now stands at Rs 26.02 crore. On Tuesday, the total occupancy of the film in the Tamil language was recorded at 11.87 per cent. However, the numbers will increase with evening and night shows. Tamil Nadu contributes a significant share to the film's total revenue.

Talking about the show count, Chennai remains the biggest center for Parasakthi. 221 shows in Coimbatore and 286 shows in Bengaluru. Puducherry recorded the highest occupancy of 23 per cent due to fewer shows.

Parasakthi Vs The Raja Saab

If Parasakthi is compared to Prabhas's film The Raja Saab, Sivakarthikeyan's film is clearly ahead in Tamil Nadu. The Raja Saab earned Rs 6.6 crore nett in India on Monday, but it got just Rs 7 lakh from Tamil audiences. The total gross of The Raja Saab in the last five days in Tamil Nadu is Rs 2.66 crore. The film earned Rs 0.28 crore from previews, Rs 1.41 crore on opening day, Rs 0.45 crore on Saturday, Rs 0.40 crore on Sunday, and just Rs 0.12 crore on Monday.

Parasakthi worldwide box office collection

Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has so far earned Rs 48.03 crore. This includes Rs 17.6 cr from Overseas and Rs 30.43 cr from India Gross. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film features Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The film is based on the story of two brothers involved in the anti-Hindi movement of 1965.

