Parasakthi Box Office Collections Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan’s adventure drama gets SOLID start, earns Rs…; faces TOUGH competition from…

Sivakarthikeyan's new film Parasakthi has taken a good start at the box office. According to early figures on the Sacnilk website, the film collected around Rs. 11.50 crore in India on its opening day. The audience has shown good interest in the film, and the opening is considered quite good. The occupancy of the audience in the theater of the film was also very good. On Saturday report of total film occupancy in Tamil Nadu was at 62.79 per cent. In the morning, it saw an attendance of 45.71, which is doing well for a first day. As the day went on, the film saw an increase in audience. Also in the afternoons, it reported 62.13 and 64.26 per cent for the evening shows. At night, it saw the number jump to 79.04, which indicates that people are into the film.

Parasakthi Vs The Raja Saab

However, Parasakthi is also getting tough competition at the box office. Prabhas's The Raja Saab, which released on Friday, collected Rs 63.3 crore on its opening day. Moreover, from the preview shows too, the film had collected around Rs 10 crore, further strengthening its overall opening. Simultaneously, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is also doing well in the Hindi market. The film has collected Rs 3.5 crore in the first week of its release.

All about Parasakthi: Story and cast

Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara, who is known for showing emotional and serious stories. Her films usually have strong storylines and intense characters. In this film, she has raised issues related to society and human emotions.

The star cast of movie is also quite strong. It stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. All the actors are getting a good response from the audience.

