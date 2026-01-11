Parasakthi OTT Release CONFIRMED: Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan's adventure drama to stream on…

Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, premiered in cinemas on January 10, 2026. The film Parasakthi is a story of a man, Chezhiyan, whose role is played by Sivakarthikeyan.

The Tamil film Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, was released in theaters on January 10, 2026, and right away was a topic of conversation on social networks. The movie is a historical political drama that Sudha Kongara directed and took place in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s. Viewer reactions were mixed shortly after the release; some praised the acting and topi,c while others thought it was just a hyped-up film. Against the backdrop of this theatrical release, the news of the OTT streaming of this movie has also been verified, and this has raised even more queries in mind of the viewers.

All about Parasakthi: Story and Cast

The film Parasakthi is a story of a man, Chezhiyan, whose role is played by Sivakarthikeyan, who begins as a mere coal handler with the Indian Railways. Later on, he gets involved in political movements and develops into a strong leader. The movie demonstrates how he goes through a path of being an observer of societal injustice in society to an individual who participates in political transformation. He is also accompanied by his brother Chinnadurai, portrayed by Atharvaa, a student who takes part in demonstrations. The novel brings out the plight of the student community, particularly when there were anti-Hindi imposition movements in the 1960s.

The cast includes Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, and Basil Joseph. The performance of Ravi Mohan has been well-received by most viewers.

Why was Parasakthi released early?

Aakash Bhaskaran is the producer of the movie which was originally intended to be released later. But the makers had to anticipate the release of Parasakthi because of legal problems experienced by another movie, Jana Nayagan. The film with its vast scale, political theme and reputation cast was produced on an approximate budget of approximately RS. 142 crores.

Parasakthi OTT release

According to reports, ZEE5 has acquired the digital streaming rights of Parasakthi. However, it is unclear which day the movie will be visible on the platform; Still, the news says the movie will come to the platform within six to eight weeks after its release in theaters. Thus, it seems like Parasakthi will start showing on ZEE5 from mid-February to the end of that month, 2026. Besides, the film is going to be broadcast on TV, as it is pointed out in the beginning credits of the movie.

