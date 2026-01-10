Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited historical drama gets THUMBS UP; opens to..., but…

The wait was finally over; Parasakthi, a much-anticipated historical drama, was given the green signal by the Central Board of Film Certification, and the film was released on January 10.

After days of waiting, Sivakarthikeyan’s big historical drama Parashakti finally cleared the censor board and hit theaters on January 10. Fans didn’t waste any time; they jumped online and started sharing their thoughts right away. both on social media and while walking out of the cinema. With Sudha Kongara directing a star-packed cast, and all the hype around the film’s grand scale and historical story expectations ran high. But once people started watching reactions on Twitter turned out to be all over the place. Some folks loved it, others were let down.

Netizens’ reaction to the first half of the film

Talking about the first half, the response was just as mixed. One person said it felt simple but packed with drama, with some powerful scenes leading up to the interval. For them, Sivakarthikeyan pretty much carried the whole show, and they liked the songs and the visuals too. "#Parasakthi 1st Half — Simple & Drama Oriented First Half With Peak Performance in Pre-Inteval & Peak at The Interval Block Till Now SK One Man Show Songs & Visuals r Good Atharava is Energy Booster Let’s Get into 2nd Half!!."

But others thought Atharvaa stole the spotlight and brought more energy to those early scenes. There were even people who felt Sivakarthikeyan barely showed up in the first half, which didn’t sit well with them. "#Parasakthi Rating: 1.5/5.. 1st half ok.. 2nd half, drag, சொதப்பல்.! (Neutral Review from premier show audience) Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short."

Netizens’ reaction on the second half of the film

The second half got more criticism. A lot of viewers complained that it dragged on and felt too predictable. Someone straight-up called it stretched and weak. The comedy, especially, caught flak—people said it didn’t fit the time period and clashed with the serious mood. The humor felt forced, and the movie’s main message just didn’t land for a lot of people. "The comedy sequences fail big time, awkwardly attempting to appeal to the period context but landing flat instead. Rather than feeling organic, the humour feels forced and out of sync with the film’s tone."

Plenty of viewers also called out the story and emotional beats. "The drama, too, struggles to connect emotionally. The core issue the film tries to address remains vague and underdeveloped."

Several tweets said the drama didn’t hit home, and they just couldn’t connect with the characters. The climax didn’t leave much of an impression either. Some thought the screenplay was drawn out for no good reason, which only diluted whatever impact the film could’ve had. They felt a tighter story would’ve made all the difference.

Netizens’ reaction on acting

As for the acting and direction, people couldn’t agree there either. Jayam Ravi got a lot of love for his villain role and some even said Atharvaa delivered one of his best performances. "First half : Jayam Ravi steals d show as a villain. Adharva - one of the best role in career. Sika as usual dummy role as like in Velaikkaran." On the flip side, Sivakarthikeyan’s role left some viewers cold—they just didn’t think he pulled it off. Not everyone was disappointed, though. There were folks who felt Sudha Kongara nailed the blend of action, romance and music and said the chemistry between her and Sivakarthikeyan really came through. "#Parasakthi- First half filled with love and romance atharvaa Role is good. Second half the story plot Starts Ravi Mohan acting Mid. Very lengthy Screen play as usual Sivakarthikeyan Plays a Dummy role again."

