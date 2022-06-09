Pardes actress was treated for breast cancer. She was given chemotherapy and is now doing ‘fine’. took to Instagram to share a video in which he is conversing with her. In the video, she revealed how she was undergoing treatment when she got a call from Anupam asking her to do a film. In the video, she also revealed how she didn’t inform her parents about having cancer as they were ‘vulnerable’. Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry breaks down as she reveals about her breast cancer diagnosis; here's looking at divas who fought the deadly C like warriors

Talking about how she discovered having Cancer, Mahima said that something was amiss in her yearly routine check-up after which she was asked to do more tests. She also opened up on how other women inspired her.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us."

He had added, “Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima." In the video, he called her a ‘hero’. Mahima thanked him for his support. Have a look at the video below:

Apart from Pardes, Mahima has been a part of several films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, , Lajja, Baghban, Zameer: The Fire Within, Om Jai Jagadish and Dil Hai Tumhaara.